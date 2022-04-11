Britney Spears reveals she’s pregnant – months after winning the conservative battle ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Singer Britney Spears has revealed she is pregnant with her third child – months after winning her conservative legal battle.

The US pop star shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying she was tested after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

“So I took a pregnancy test… and uhhhh ok… I’m having a baby,” she wrote.

“After 4 days I got pregnant eating a little more.”

Last November, the controversial conservatism that controlled her personal and financial affairs for 13 years finally ended after a court decision,

During those proceedings, the 40-year-old singer described how the complicated legal system – run by, among others, her father Jamie Spears – had affected not only her finances but also her choice of…