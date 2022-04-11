Britney Spears said pregnant in an Instagram post

Months after Britney Spears was released from conservatory, she said she was preventing them from having a third child, the pop star announced Monday. in an instagram post that she is pregnant.

In an explosive testimony last year, Ms Spears called “outrageous” the stereotype that her life spanned 13 years was “outrageous”, adding that the people managing it had forbade her to take out her IUD so that she could Could try to have another child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Ms Spears said last June. “I was just told the stereotype that I’m not going to be able to get married or have a child.”

The singer’s claim about her birth control device was most surprising in her speech, during which she said she was drugged and forced to act against her…