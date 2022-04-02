Britney Spears says her parents ‘grown up with drama’ and her family ‘broke her up’

Britney Spears posted and then deleted an Instagram rant this Friday condemning her parents Lynn and Jamie and her sister Jamie Lynn.

The 40-year-old pop star has repeatedly accused her family of abusing her, which she freed last year following a legal battle and a growing Free Britney movement among her fans.

In his latest comprehensive he declared his parents ‘thriving and alive on the play’ and said ‘my family has broken me so much that I need a little therapy.’

