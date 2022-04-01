Britney Spears says mother Lynn is worse than mother at crossroads

Britney Spears compared Lynn Spears to a cruel and reckless mother in her film Crossroads (Picture: Rex/Getty)

Britney Spears is no stranger to calling her family on social media, and now she has taken aim at her mother, Lynn Spears.

The 40-year-old pop star was released from a guardianship ruled by her family in 2021 and is getting used to her newfound freedom with luxury travels and speaking honestly on social media.

After previously feuding with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and calling out her father for taking a stand on conservatism, the All Time singer on Friday reprimanded her mother using a scene from the crossroads.

Brittany starred in the 2002 drama film as teenager Lucy, who sets out to find her mother after being abandoned by her as a child.

In my new Instagram post…