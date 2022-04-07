Brittany Ferries confirms permanent midweek sailing from Cork to France

Brittany Ferries confirmed that the recently launched midweek ferry from Cork to France will become a permanent feature of the company’s sailing programme.
Although this Wednesday’s yachting connection is part of a new three-year deal signed by the Port of Cork Company and Brittany Ferry, this commercial partnership between the two companies has lasted more than four decades.
The Port of Cork said, “These investments from the Port of Cork and Brittany Ferry are symbols of optimism, ambition and a long journey for people in both Ireland and France to enjoy renewed independence after such a challenging two-year period.” Celebrating the much-awaited potential.” The company’s chief executive, Eoin McGettigan.
The new sailing has the potential to generate €4.3m for the local economy from a tourism perspective, according to…
