Brittany Ferries will depart Cork-France twice weekly

Brittany Ferry has confirmed that its new midweek link connecting Cork with France will become a permanent feature of the yachting company’s sailing programme.

The yacht company said it further strengthens its long-term commitment to Ireland, Irish tourism and the Port of Cork.

Wednesday’s sailing from Cork to Roscoff is part of a new three-year deal signed by the Port of Cork Company (POCC) and Brittany Ferries.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons said the new yachting has the potential to generate €4.3m for the local economy from a tourism point of view.

“As we resume overseas tourism in Ireland this year, the announcement that Brittany Ferries’ MV Armoric will operate between Roscoff and Cork this summer is great news and a real vote of confidence in Irish tourism. “Mr. Gibbons…