Brock Lesnar caught checking on opponent

Roman Reigns became the Unified WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 last night after defeating Brock Lesnar.

The match closed night two of WrestleMania, which isn’t too surprising considering WWE has been calling it the ‘biggest WrestleMania match of all time.

Immediately after the match, fans started to worry about Roman, with it seemingly like he picked up an injury during the match.

It seemed like Reigns may have suffered a serious arm injury with some gruesome images circulating online, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Speculation intensified after fan footage, which you can also check out by clicking here, showed Reigns clutching his arm after…