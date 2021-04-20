LATEST

Broken but Beautiful 3 release date: Sidharth Shukla starrer series to release in May 2021 – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

There’s excellent news for the followers of Sidharth Shukla. The actor’s net sequence Damaged However Lovely 3 is about to launch quickly. Followers will likely be seen Sidharth Shukla romancing closely with Sonia Rathi within the net sequence.

Siddharth Shukla, the favored actor on TV, could be very a lot favored by his followers. After successful Bigg Boss 13, his fan following has elevated tremendously. Individuals additionally just like the pair of Siddharth and Shehnaaz Gill. After Bigg Boss, Siddharth has additionally appeared in some music movies. Siddharth is quickly to make his digital debut with the hit net sequence titled Damaged However Lovely Season 3. It’s being instructed that Sidharth’s most awaited challenge with Sonia Rathi will likely be revealed to the folks quickly.

Siddharth Shukla will likely be seen in an intimate scene

In line with SpotBoye’s report, the shoot of this net sequence was accomplished lengthy again, and now post-production is happening. If all the pieces goes nicely, you’re going to get to see the sequence with the great romance of Sidharth and Sonia in Could 2021.

Siddharth Shukla completed the shoot of this net sequence lengthy again. He completed it prematurely by doing double shifts. Within the sequence, Siddharth will likely be seen taking part in the position of Agastya Uncooked, who falls in love with a lady named Rumi. Followers will get to see the great romance between the 2.

Lately the video of the intimate kissing scene between Siddharth and Sonia was leaked. After seeing this, the followers had been additionally shocked.

The kissing scene was leaked

Nonetheless, after watching this kissing scene of Siddharth, Shahnaz Gill’s followers positively appeared indignant with the actor. Followers love the pairing of Siddharth and Shehnaaz a lot that they might not see the actor’s romance with anybody else. However followers are positively excited to see Sidharth performing on the display after a very long time. Allow us to inform you that Ekta Kapoor can be producing this phase of ‘Damaged and Lovely 3’.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top