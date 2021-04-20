Broken but Beautiful 3 release date: Sidharth Shukla starrer series to release in May 2021 – TMT

There’s excellent news for the followers of Sidharth Shukla. The actor’s net sequence Damaged However Lovely 3 is about to launch quickly. Followers will likely be seen Sidharth Shukla romancing closely with Sonia Rathi within the net sequence.

Siddharth Shukla, the favored actor on TV, could be very a lot favored by his followers. After successful Bigg Boss 13, his fan following has elevated tremendously. Individuals additionally just like the pair of Siddharth and Shehnaaz Gill. After Bigg Boss, Siddharth has additionally appeared in some music movies. Siddharth is quickly to make his digital debut with the hit net sequence titled Damaged However Lovely Season 3. It’s being instructed that Sidharth’s most awaited challenge with Sonia Rathi will likely be revealed to the folks quickly.

Siddharth Shukla will likely be seen in an intimate scene

In line with SpotBoye’s report, the shoot of this net sequence was accomplished lengthy again, and now post-production is happening. If all the pieces goes nicely, you’re going to get to see the sequence with the great romance of Sidharth and Sonia in Could 2021.

Siddharth Shukla completed the shoot of this net sequence lengthy again. He completed it prematurely by doing double shifts. Within the sequence, Siddharth will likely be seen taking part in the position of Agastya Uncooked, who falls in love with a lady named Rumi. Followers will get to see the great romance between the 2.

Lately the video of the intimate kissing scene between Siddharth and Sonia was leaked. After seeing this, the followers had been additionally shocked.

I simply noticed d clip n I can’t take the smile of my face I’m so PROUD n pleased that ACTOR @sidharth_shukla is BACK🔥 He’s such an excellent actor ❤ The best way he makes use of his eyes to specific feelings simply Deal with to Watch🔥 I am hell excited for #BrokenButBeautiful3#AgMi#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/IRknClyyyX – ₭ ฿ łⱤ ₱ ₳ ₳ ₮ ɆⱠ (@kabeerbackup) April 8, 2021

The kissing scene was leaked

Nonetheless, after watching this kissing scene of Siddharth, Shahnaz Gill’s followers positively appeared indignant with the actor. Followers love the pairing of Siddharth and Shehnaaz a lot that they might not see the actor’s romance with anybody else. However followers are positively excited to see Sidharth performing on the display after a very long time. Allow us to inform you that Ekta Kapoor can be producing this phase of ‘Damaged and Lovely 3’.