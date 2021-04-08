Broken But Beautiful 3: Siddharth Shukla’s Lip Kiss Viral, Sonia Sang Chemistry Discussed – Tech Kashif

Broken but beautiful 3: Siddharth Shukla’s lip kiss viral, Sonia Sang chemistry discussed: Ekta Kapoor announced the show in December 2020. He also shared a promo of the series. At the same time Ekta wrote- Every end leads to a new beginning and it has been close to the hearts of all of us.

After winning the Title of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth is now all set to rule the hearts of fans once again. He will be seen in the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s famous web series Broken But Beautiful. He will be opposite Sonia Rathi and will be seen romancing her. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show.

Meanwhile Ekta has shared a video clip associated with the show with Fans. The video has gone viral on social media. Siddharth Shukla is seen kissing Sonia lip in it. Sharing a video of the kissing scene, Ekta wrote- My favorite show is back. Fans have become crazy watching this video.

One user wrote- This is gold. Ekta Kapoor has given a short preview of Broken But Beautiful 3. Thank you ma’am. Another user wrote, “I can’t get out of it at all.” One wrote that the chemistry between the two will set fire to it. Many similar comments are to be seen. Fans are loving the chemistry between the two.

