‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ will be released on May 15, teaser will come soon

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner and settler in everyone’s heart, Siddharth Shukla is going to come with his new web series soon. You would know that the actor has a huge fan following today. The actor gets a lot of love from the audience. Now all of you are going to see Siddharth soon in ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. This is a web series. Now new updates of this web series are coming out among all of them. You can see that recently the show’s producer Sarita wrote a note on her Instagram account.

Through this note, he stated, “The teaser of this web series is being released in two or three days. Shooting shows between ‘COVID-19’ is not easy. These days, people are also seen on social media taking help of beds, oxygen and medicines in hospitals to save their loved ones. It is God’s blessing for us to release these shows in such difficult times. Because it was very difficult for us in lockdown that ten people sitting in ten different places could work on it simultaneously. For this, the entire team has done an hour-long meeting for the soundtrack, editing, background music and now we are happy that it is going to be released. ‘

Recently the scene of Siddharth’s intense kiss with Sonia Rathi has spread, which fans of the actor from his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3. are eager to see after watching the scene. The web series will be released on the Alt Balaji app.