Broken But Beautiful Season 3 (ALTBalaji) Web Series Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 (ALTBalaji) Web Series: Broken But Beautiful Season 3 is the latest upcoming web series from AltBalaji. Broken But Beautiful is one of the most popular Indian web series. the web series belongs to the genre of drama, romance. It is Sidharth Shukla’s much-awaited digital debut with Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The teaser of the web series is released today through the official social media handles of AltBalaji. Broken But Beautiful Season 3 web series release date is 29th May 2021. It can be streamed online from 29th May on AltBalaji App. Broken But Beautiful Season 3 web series cast which stars are Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 web series story is about Agastya and Rumi. Sidharth Shukla who is the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be seen playing the role of Agastya in the show while the role of Rumi is played by Sonia Rathee. The teaser shared with “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need. We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times. ❤️”

The new season of Broken But Beautiful is said to be quite an intense one, which will not only talk about romance but also falling out of love. A few weeks back, producer Ekta Kapoor had left fans in a frenzy after she shared a video of Sidharth and Sonia’s characters sharing a kiss. The video from the edit table gave a hint of the love-hate relationship between the duo as they fight over drinks. As they kiss each other quite passionately, the chemistry between Sidharth and Sonia is also quite evident.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Web Series Details

Title Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Cast Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhat, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalrra, Saloni Khanna Patel Genre Drama, Romance Type Web Series Directed by Priyanka Ghose Release Date 29th May 2021 Online Video Platform (OTT) ALTBalaji Language Hindi Country India

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Web Series Teaser

source link

Related