Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Release Date All Episodes Alt Balaji Series Trailer & Star Cast







All the 2 previous seasons of the show called Broken But Beautiful were hit and everyone loved the concept that makers introduced to the audience. Now the show is back with the latest 3rd season in which you will watch Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. As it’s all previous seasons got the love from the audience it is also expecting that this season will also occupy the heart and mind of the audience. The teaser has released by the makers and it is getting much love.

Let’s talk about the teaser so as you all know that the show is about to release on ALTBalaji and the makers released a teaser on the official youtube channel of ALTBalaji. The teaser of it has got more than 1 million views with more than 49k likes and the craze of it is saying that people are super excited to watch this love story. In the latest season, you will watch Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role as Agastya and Sonia Rathee as Rumi Desai.

Makers are trying their best to promote this love concept. On Instagram, AltBalaji shared a post captioning “Obsession never ends, but it shifts. Rumi and Agastya’s story will make your experience that sometimes what you want may not be what you need. You all must be keen to know about the release dates so the show is all set to occupy your heart on the 29th of May 2021.

The makers of the show are hoping that the season will release in better times so everyone will watch it with more interest and love because this is a love story and saying this would not be bad that Broken But Beautiful make you experience some very unexpected twists. In the beginning, you will watch Siddharth crying and getting intoxicated on the other side the female lead is also crying and both of them ask only one question to themselves what is love?

After all incidents and pain, they meet each other on a point where they recall all the moments they’ve spent with each other. These days when the deadly virus has postponed all the festivals and premieres of one of the most awaited concepts. Makers are expecting that the show will hit and everyone will love this. Let’s see how good it will be, till then stay tuned to get complete details on this and don’t forget to watch it on 29th May.