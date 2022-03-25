LATEST

Broncos’ Mile High Stadium catches fire; heavy smoke and flames seen inside complex, among suite seats

Posted on
Broncos' Mile High Stadium catches fire; heavy smoke and flames seen inside complex, among suite seats
Denver Fire Department

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos, with multiple videos on social media capturing billows of smoke coming from inside the campus. Video shared by CBS Denver suggested that the source of the smoke may have come from the suite level of the Broncos Stadium, which opened in 2001 and was rebranded in 2019. Denver Fire Department The fire has since been confirmed inside the stadium, with staff announcing that the staff has begun extinguishing the…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top