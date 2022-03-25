Broncos’ Mile High Stadium catches fire; heavy smoke and flames seen inside complex, among suite seats

Denver Fire Department



A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos, with multiple videos on social media capturing billows of smoke coming from inside the campus. Video shared by CBS Denver suggested that the source of the smoke may have come from the suite level of the Broncos Stadium, which opened in 2001 and was rebranded in 2019. Denver Fire Department The fire has since been confirmed inside the stadium, with staff announcing that the staff has begun extinguishing the…