Broncos Mock Draft 2021: A new quarterback leads the rookie class | TMT

The Denver Broncos are not any strangers to the Tremendous Bowl, however recently, it has eluded them. Actually, the Broncos haven’t a lot as made the playoffs since their final Tremendous Bowl victory in 2015. We’re starting to overlook what it’s wish to see Denver within the postseason. That has to vary. With this Broncos 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Denver goals to bounce once more. They received’t be shy about utilizing the NFL Draft to resolve points at quarterback, linebacker, and cornerback, amongst different positions. As a result of if you wish to win, you’ll be able to’t be.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information consists of scouting studies from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, group matches, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without spending a dime!

Denver Broncos Submit-Free Company 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 9: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Spherical 2, Decide 40: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Spherical 3, Decide 71: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Spherical 4, Decide 114: Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

Spherical 5, Decide 152: Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

Spherical 6, Decide 191: Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Spherical 7, Decide 237: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Spherical 7, Decide 239: Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

Spherical 7, Decide 253: Larnel Coleman, OT, Massachusetts

Broncos 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

I used to be a fan of Drew Lock popping out — not less than, relative to what others considered him. He doubtless would have been QB6 on this draft class, however he clearly had the upside to be a starter along with his athleticism and arm expertise. Now, nonetheless, Lock’s future is unsure. He regressed in 2020, regardless of having a strong supporting forged. Whereas he did flash occasionally, he hasn’t definitively offered himself as a long-term beginning possibility at QB.

There’s a state of affairs the place the Broncos may give Lock yet one more yr. Nevertheless, if a quarterback drops to No. 9, the prospect of including a signal-caller with out having to commerce up is attractive. I’d want Trey Lance or Justin Fields slightly than Mac Jones, however Denver is likely one of the few locations the place I feel Jones can are available in and thrive on Day 1.

Jones has the traits to be a wonderful facilitator throughout the Broncos’ gifted offensive corps, and he may help them compete with relative immediacy. With the fitting help, Jones can present returns on this funding.

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

You received’t typically see me choosing operating backs early. I’m normally of the thoughts that comparable worth might be discovered later within the draft. Nevertheless, on this 7-Spherical Broncos 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the considered Travis Etienne being a complement to Melvin Gordon within the backfield was too good to go up. This choice solely makes a powerful Broncos’ offense stronger, and it offers Jones one more weapon to make use of for his profit.

Etienne is well-sized at round 5-foot-10, 215 kilos, and he presents super explosiveness and phone stability for the place. The Clemson operating again can bounce off incoming defenders, and his open-field burst is sort of second to none on this RB class.

Etienne remains to be growing as a receiver, however he took large strides in that division in 2020. Along with his potential to gear up rapidly and shake off defenders, he has the upside to be a devastating and versatile risk out of the backfield.

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

The Broncos presumably have Alexander Johnson coming again at linebacker — as long as he indicators his second-round tender — however Denver may definitely use extra assist on the place. There have been a number of attractive choices again in Spherical 2. Nevertheless, getting Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses in Spherical 3 is simply pretty much as good, if not higher, worth.

Moses was as soon as thought-about a possible top-10 prospect, however a regressive yr in 2020 has pressured him down the draft board. Nonetheless, Moses is a supreme athletic expertise. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 235 kilos, he’s dense, explosive, and bodily on the sort out level.

Alongside Johnson, Moses would be capable to play in a extra comfy reactive function. Coming again at full well being, he ought to be capable to use his athleticism to meet varied assignments.

Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

After signing Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller to enrich slot cornerback Bryce Callahan, the Broncos can afford to attend somewhat bit at cornerback. Alternatively, Fuller and Callahan are each due for brand new contracts in 2022, so Denver shouldn’t ignore the place altogether.

If they will get a high-upside, versatile participant on the place, they shouldn’t hesitate. And in Spherical 4 of this Broncos 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, nobody matches that description higher than Trill Williams.

Williams isn’t fairly as dominant an athlete as Ifeatu Melifonwu, however he’s nonetheless an attractive participant. Standing over 6-foot-0, with a powerful 208-pound body, Williams has been timed within the 4.4s earlier than. He additionally has a 36-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad leap to fall again on from his professional day.

His lengthy pace isn’t top-tier, however Williams has the explosiveness, size, fluidity, and physicality to be an excellent cornerback in time. Moreover, he took reps on the boundary, within the slot, and security, so his versatility can be an asset early for Denver.

Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

When Shaka Toney measured in on the Senior Bowl, it gave lots of people a nasty impression relating to his NFL projection.

It’s true. Toney is smaller than you’d need your common defender to be. Nevertheless, in the fitting function and the fitting scheme, Toney can nonetheless be , dynamic participant. And in Vic Fangio’s 3-4 scheme, Toney might need one in all his most closely fits.

Even along with his 6-foot-2, 242-pound body weighing down his EDGE profile, Toney nonetheless logged an elite Relative Athletic Rating of 9.47. How did he do that, you ask? With a 4.53 40-yard sprint, a 39-inch vertical, a 128-inch broad leap, and 24 bench reps with 33-inch arms.

Toney could also be on the smaller facet, however he’s nonetheless tremendously explosive and flexible, and he has good density and proportional size for his measurement. Toney can be taught from From Miller, one other edge rusher with out elite measurement, who as a substitute wins with burst, bend, and tenacious palms.

Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

At this level in our Broncos 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Broncos have crammed sufficient wants to start out using a pure BPA philosophy with their later picks. Simply inside the highest 200, Ta’Quon Graham is one participant who doubtlessly supplies super worth. He has a ton of upside, in addition to the athleticism and size to be a flexible inside lineman.

Graham is 6-foot-3, 292 kilos, and but, he has an outrageous 85-inch wingspan. Linemen with Graham’s mixture of low top and lengthy arms are uncommon. They provide a doubtlessly elite leverage equation within the trenches. On prime of his body, Graham additionally boasts a 4.89 40-yard sprint with an elite 1.67 10-yard cut up, a 32.5-inch vertical, a 113-inch broad leap, and 32 bench reps.

Bodily, there isn’t a lot missing in Graham’s software chest. He has a ton of upside on the three-technique spot, however along with his size, he may additionally shade inside primarily based on the scenario.

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

The Broncos have already got expertise on the broad receiver place. However, it’s by no means a nasty thought to spend a later choose on a go catcher with uncooked traits to construct upon. Particularly on this class, a seventh-rounder is an effective value for Denver to maintain expertise within the pipeline. On this Broncos 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Louisville’s Ten Fitzpatrick is the choice.

Fitzpatrick has a strong athletic basis. Standing at round 6-foot-2, 208 kilos, Fitzpatrick has spectacular measurement and size, which he displayed on the Senior Bowl in January. He additionally has good pace and explosiveness, with a 4.49 40-yard sprint and a 35-inch vertical leap, respectively. Different choices right here may embrace Jalen Camp and Tim Jones.

Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

In the meanwhile, Denver is about at security. Justin Simmons is again on the franchise tag, and Kareem Jackson enhances him properly at sturdy security. Nonetheless, Vic Fangio can add extra rotational expertise and upside to the security unit, because the group may look completely different in a few years. Including a supremely athletic and instinctive expertise like Cincinnati security Darrick Forrest is a wonderful transfer this late.

At his professional day, Forrest registered a Relative Athletic Rating of 9.69, which included a 4.42 40-yard sprint, a 39-inch vertical, a 132-inch broad leap, and 21 bench reps at nearly 6-foot-0, 206 kilos.

Forrest tasks properly into the field and on particular groups early on, however he additionally has the athletic numbers essential to play in additional versatile protection alignments. Forrest checks about as many packing containers as a prospect can test this late, and particularly for Fangio’s scheme, he supplies a whole lot of potential.

Larnel Coleman, OT, Massachusetts

On paper, the Broncos have a tepid answer at sort out. Garett Bolles took an enormous leap final yr and now figures to be one in all their greatest offensive starters. Ja’Wuan James, for now, seems to be set to return after opting out final yr. Even so, James can’t be considered because the definitive long-term starter on the fitting facet anymore.

Moreover, the Broncos may use extra depth. In what seems to be a deep sort out class, Denver can use one in all these seventh-rounders on a developmental blocker.

Larnel Coleman is one identify that deserves a bit extra buzz as we close to the draft. Coleman’s Minutemen solely performed 4 video games this previous fall, however Coleman flashes on tape. The UMass sort out has an thrilling athletic make-up. He stands at 6-foot-6 and 310 kilos with a 31-inch vertical and a 113-inch broad leap. He additionally has astounding size, with arms over 36 inches lengthy.

A fluid and rangy mover at sort out, Coleman offers famend OL coach Mike Munchak loads of instruments to work with.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, make sure you observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.