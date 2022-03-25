Broncos’ stadium: Denver Fire Department puts out ‘significant fire’

“A small fire in a construction area near the East Club lounge at Empower Field in Mile High has been controlled by @Denver_Fire. That area of ​​the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured Was,” Mile High at Empower Field said in a tweet.

The fire department posted several photos on Twitter showing huge flames and dark black smoke at the Denver Broncos home stadium. As the water hits the fire, another shows up gray smoke.

Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department, said it was a “significant fire” that estimated at least 1,000 square feet.

“Sprinklers tried to put out the fire, but firefighters were needed to douse it. On our arrival a massive fire and smoke were found,”…