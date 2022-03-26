Broncos stadium fire destroyed $60,000 worth of ticket value

DENVER (KDVR) – Empower Field at Mile High still stands, but Thursday’s fire destroyed ticket sales worth a lot of money.

The fire broke out in the northeast side of the stadium at around 2:15 pm on Thursday. Denver Fire believes it was accidental and says it began in the fourth level suite and spread to the third level.

The fire at Mile High Stadium was accidental



The fire burned an area of ​​seats between Sections 332 and 334, about 1,000 square feet in total and a total of 297 seats not including suites.

For the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on July 23, these tickets sell for about $200 at face value – meaning that if they are not repaired, the stadium could potentially lose $60,000 for just one show. Will happen.

For low interest event such as…