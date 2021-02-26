“Brony James Has A Season-End Injury”: LeBron James’ older son suffers from a torn meniscus who has had surgery. sport

The LA Times reports that LeBron’s eldest son Bronnie James went under the knife for what could be done for the season-ending surgery.

Brony James is identified as a possible heir to his father. This is apparently due to the pedigree he possesses, but Bronnie is also skilled at his height for a high school player.

The 16-year-old is now going on to become a junior in high school next year. He is a 5-star recruit, but needs to take some steps to reach true high school stardom.

Typically, players who do not earn McDonald’s-All-American consideration are highly unlikely to make the team. This year there was a recovery from a meniscus tear for a rising athlete like Bronny, who grew a few inches this year.

Also read: “Utah Jazz have a 0% chance of winning NBA title”: Nick Wright to get out of his foul after LeBron James and his Lakers shock league leaders

Bron actually had this injury 3 weeks ago. But he had this surgery only yesterday, and it revealed the survival status of the season.

How much will Bron James be affected by this injury?

There is a lot of change in the recovery timeline for high school students with knee injuries. An absence of 3–6 weeks is an bare minimum for an injury of this magnitude.

If a green light is given to play a basketball game, James will not remember this spring how many games there are. Sierra Canyon has competed this year as a club team called CBC (California Basketball Club).

Bronnie James Jr. reportedly suffered a meniscus injury and will likely miss her HS season @Tarek_Fattal. Sending love in your own way. – Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) 25 February, 2021

Also read: “Kevin Garnett, remember that game I gave you 40 in 3 quarters?”: The Celtics veteran trolled Michael Jordan for walking around with a sidekick to talk to his rivals.

They plan to compete on March 5 in Utah against the Seattle Rotary. There are also rumblings that CBC will play other out-of-state games in March.

Bryan must make up for lost time through AAU tournaments, whenever touring resumes. If Brony is to prove worthy of the hype surrounding him, his New Year’s average needs some serious upside.