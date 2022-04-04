Brooklyn Beckham: all the details of the marriage contract imposed on his fiancee Nicola Peltzow

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will soon say yes! But the lovebirds chose to play the safety card by signing a marriage contract rather than running headlong.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, will be officially married in a matter of days. In a relationship since October 2019, the two young people were quickly in business as they got engaged in July 2020, less than a year after their romance began. Initially, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz had planned to get married in September 2021, but as Covid forced, they thought it better to postpone the date of the event. So it’s Saturday, April 9th, in Florida, that the lovebirds will say yes, The ceremony is scheduled for Palm Beach, at a beachfront property owned by the bride’s father, Nelson Peltz. A day that promises to be as romantic as you wish, but which still sees the light of day after an agreement between the two…