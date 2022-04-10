Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are finally husband and wife after saying ‘I do’

The British celebrity descendant and American billionaire heiress exchanged vows in front of family, friends, celebs and the Spice Girls at a glittering ceremony in Florida.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are finally husband and wife after swapping vows at their star-studded ceremony in Florida.

The 23-year-old son of Spice Girl Victoria Beckham (47) and football player David, 46, is now married after saying ‘I do’ in front of friends and family in this grand ceremony.

And now Nicola, 27, is his partner for life as the American actress — and daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 70 — agrees to be his legally married wife.

young love…