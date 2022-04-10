Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Kevin Mazur / Getty

brooklyn beckham And nicola peltz are husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday in an elegant black-tie affair held at Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with plenty of room for three oceanfront tents.

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, plan a multi-day celebration with guests Coming on Friday for the welcome cocktail Saturday afternoon before the wedding and reception. The wedding also included a traditional Jewish ceremony.

Guests have included the famous family of Brooklyn: The Parents Victoria Beckham47, and David Beckham46, and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.

Nicola’s family – her…


