Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

brooklyn beckham And nicola peltz are husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday in an elegant black-tie affair held at Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with plenty of room for three oceanfront tents.

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, plan a multi-day celebration with guests Coming on Friday for the welcome cocktail Saturday afternoon before the wedding and reception. The wedding also included a traditional Jewish ceremony.

Guests have included the famous family of Brooklyn: The Parents Victoria Beckham47, and David Beckham46, and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.

Nicola’s family – her…