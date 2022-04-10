Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married: photo

just Married! brooklyn beckham And nicola peltz They tied the knot on Saturday 9th April.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, married at their family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The photos showed the bride and groom sharing their first kiss at sunset at the ceremony.

brooklyn parents, Victoria Beckham And David BeckhamThere weren’t only celebrities in attendance. Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Among the guests who were photographed at the wedding were.

Before becoming Mr. and Mrs., the couple revealed that they were planning a Jewish wedding and that they wanted to be traditional. The ambitious cook wanted to wear a yarmulke, and the lovers did not want to see each …