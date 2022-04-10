Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dance with Elvis Presley at the wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola are officially a married couple (Picture: @nicolaannepeltz/Instagram, Rex, Getty)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz chose an old romantic classic for their first dance, in which the newlywed couple moved in with Elvis Presley after tying the knot.

The happy couple wed on Saturday during a lavish wedding ceremony at Nicola’s parents’ sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple is said to have set back £3,000,000 and 300 guests watched them say their vows, including Brooklyn parents David and Victoria Beckham, their three siblings, tennis legends Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls singer Mel C.

It is reported that the couple shared their first dance moves on Elvis’ 1961 hit Only Fools Rush In, in which a live singer performed …