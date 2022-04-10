Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Got Married In Gorgeous Ceremony

On Saturday, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their union official with a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Peltz’s $103 million family estate. The Daily Mail reports the wedding cost $4 million and was held under a massive tent with a stage and an overwhelming number of flower garlands. The tent was on the mansion’s ocean front lawn, making it a romantic setting in nature.

The couple were joined by six groomsman and six bridesmaids on either side up on stage, and they chose to have a Jewish ceremony, though it did technically take place before sundown that day and the end of the sabbath. Peltz’s family is Jewish, and so is David Beckham’s maternal grandfather. Brooklyn crushed a glass in a napkin under the chuppah, and the couple received a blessing from…