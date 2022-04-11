Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in Palm Beach and the celebration lasted a few days

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, got married. This Sunday the magazine confirmed it people, who told that The young couple tied the knot on Saturday at a 15,000-square-foot beach house in Palm Beach, Florida. The family of the model and actress, which also has an impressive sea view.

The festivities started a few hours earlier, more precisely on a Friday, when the bride and groom received the guests to enjoy some cocktails. At a reception in pure luxury, in a tent decorated with bouquets of orchids.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married Theo Wargo – Getty Images North America