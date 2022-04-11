Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Ding dong! That’s the sound of wedding bells, in case you couldn’t tell. Over the weekend, Brooklyn Beckham, a chef and eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, married Nicola Peltz, daughter of Claudia Hefner, an actress and model, and billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. The wedding was a trivial affair, like you or I might throw.

was a joke! The ceremony took place at the Peltz family’s oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. nicola wore custom valentino gown And very ’90s square-toed chunky boots. Brooklyn wore a Dior suit that was adorned with an emerald-cut-diamond chain. the trend,