Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in front of celebrity guests in evening ceremony

congratulation! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot (pictured during the ceremony) in a glittering evening ceremony by the ocean surrounded by celebrities including tennis legend Serena Williams.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a glittering evening ceremony and enjoyed a six-second kiss in front of celebrity guests including Eva Longoria, Mel C, and more. Tennis legend Serena Williams.

Proceedings began at 6 p.m. when the 23-year-old was joined by his 27-year-old bride for a wedding in one of the massive tent structures set up at the Peltz $103 million family estate in Palm Beach, Brooklyn, Florida.

She could be seen waiting on a stage with garlands of flowers and plants for 15 minutes before actress Nicola arrived for the $4 million ceremony.

