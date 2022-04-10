Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in lavish ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham (23) and actress Nicola PeltzNicola Peltz (27) tied the knot at their father’s beach-front mansion in Florida.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham married his girlfriend of two years in front of a star-studded crowd.

Guests included members of the Spice Girls, actress Eva Longoria and tennis pro Serena Williams.

Two younger brothers from Brooklyn served as groomsmen, while her 10-year-old sister, Harper, was a bridesmaid.

The Jewish ceremony reportedly cost $3.6 million.

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in October 2019, and became engaged after less than a year of dating.


