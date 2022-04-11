Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share details of ‘Dream’ wedding outfits

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week, 2020. (Photo by Dominique Charrio/WireImage)

A day after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have shared the first photos of their wedding.

black and white photos taken for the trend Revealed Peltz chose a square-necked Valentino Haute Couture dress with a dramatic lace veil and train. The new bride completed her outfit with a pair of French lace gloves.

Peltz, 27, shared the photos on her Instagram, calling the custom-made creation “my dream dress.”

Peltz’s look was created by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and expertly styled by Leslie Framer, a celebrity stylist who has worked with her before.