Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share first photos from their wedding – E! online

Marry like the Beckhams!

for 9 april wedding, British Vogue holding brooklyn beckham—the eldest child of David And Victoria Beckham—and his stunning bride nicola peltz on his big day.

Actress Nicola, 27, wore a custom white Maison Valentino Haute Couture gown, complete with a floor-length veil, while her photographer-turned-chef groom, 23, wore a traditional black tuxedo designed by Dior.

Nicola’s wedding dress included “sweet personal details: the bride’s mother cast an evil eye as an amulet for her daughter, along with a message that Valentino teamed up with a wedding gown using blue threads.” sewn,” according to the trend,

In one of the publication’s images, the couple looked at each other while standing at the altar. In another picture the newlyweds lost their hands…