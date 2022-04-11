Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share FIRST photos from their wedding; Paris Hilton & more send love

Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with fiance Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony at Palm Beach on April 10. The couple was accompanied by close friends and family during the same. Sharing first photos from the gorgeous ceremony on Instagram, the couple introduced themselves as “Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham.” Peltz made a stunning bride in a Valentino gown.

