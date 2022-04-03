Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sign surprise prenup ahead of $3M wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have signed a premarital agreement!

Ahead of the wedding day on April 9, the couple is mulling over all the legal implications that lead up to their wedding in Miami, Florida.

The Mail on Sunday reports: “Brooklyn Beckham is believed to have signed a premarital agreement with her future heiress, Nicola Peltz.

“The £380 million fortune of Brooklyn parents, David and Victoria, dwarfs the estimated £1.3 billion fortune of Miss Peltz’s financier father Nelson.

“News of the prenup comes as preparations for Saturday’s £3 million ceremony and party at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, gather momentum.”

Brooklyn and Nicola engaged after a year…