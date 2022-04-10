Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have married in a lavish ceremony at the Beckham Family Estate in Palm Beach, Florida. She was seen at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Brooklyn Beckham, son of football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, has married 27-year-old Nicola Peltz in a glittering ceremony at a NZ$195 million family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

daily Mail Reported celebrity guests at the evening’s ceremony this weekend included Mel C, Eva Longoria and tennis superstar Serena Williams. Chef Gordon Ramsay and his family Gigi Hadid and Nicole Richie are also believed to have been present.

At the time of their engagement in July 2020, it was reported that the two were planning weddings…