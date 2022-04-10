Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding: Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay among guests at Palm Beach ceremony. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria were among the celebrities at the star-studded Florida wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, married their father Nelson in a lavish ceremony on the grounds of their $103m (£79.1m) Palm Beach mansion.

The wedding, believed to have cost up to $3.6m (£3m), began around 6pm in a spacious tent on Mr Peltz’s seaside lawn.

image: Brooklyn Beckham posted this photo to announce his engagement to Nicola Peltz in 2020. Photo: Instagram/BrooklynBeckham

The 300 guests included dozens of stars, including Spice Girls Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, designer Rachel Zoe and Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban.

Nicola wore a Valentino dress…