Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s family is ‘net worth’ as ​​they sign a ‘strict prenup’

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly signed a ‘strict prenup’ ahead of their star-studded wedding next weekend. The 23-year-old is set to wed heiress Nicola on Saturday, April 9, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple has agreed with a prenup to protect their wealth, mail on sunday Report. Brooklyn parents, football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham are reportedly worth £380 million.

Nicola’s financier father Nelson is said to be worth 1.3 billion pounds. David, Victoria and their other three children – Cruz, Romeo and Harper – are said to have already flown to Florida.

Spice Girl Mel B has confirmed her presence. Other celebrities who are…