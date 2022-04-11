Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s first official wedding photos revealed

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared the first photos from their lavish weekend wedding, with the groom confirming that he has taken his bride’s surname as he captioned a photo of them “Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham”.

David and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son and American actress Peltz, 27, said “I do” on April 9 at a ceremony held at their family’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, which was attended by guests at the star-studded event. Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and the Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.