Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Millionaire Wedding: 300 Guests, Many Celebrities, and a Gorgeous Mansion

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, is already a married man. Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son married American heiress Nicola Peltz on Saturday, April 9 in a lavish ceremony at their family’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
The couple said “I do” in front of their family and friends, which included celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and former Spice Girl cast member Mel C, as well as Rocco Richie, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady and Gisele Huh. Bundchen.
Latin singer Mark…
Read Full News