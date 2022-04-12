Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach Wedding — Description, Photos, Guests

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are now married. This weekend, celebrities tied the knot in a lavish, black-tie wedding at the Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of guests like the Williams sisters and Eva Longoria.

Brooklyn is the son of soccer star David Beckham and designer Victoria Beckham from Spice Girl, and Peltz is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Hefner. The couple got engaged in July 2020; Beckham proposed with an emerald-cut diamond.

Here’s everything we know about the Peltz Beckham wedding.

Nicola Peltz wore a custom Valentino gown,

according to this British Vogue,The bride wore a romantic Valentino Couture gown with a show-stopping train that was chosen with the help of her stylist Leslie Framer in the months leading up to one of the most…