Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Wedding: Incredible Guest List

At just 23 years old, brooklyn beckham Already crossed the stage of marriage. He married his fellow actress Nicola Peltz this Saturday, April 9, 2022 (last air master, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel…), 27 years old. A union that comes after a romantic relationship of two years following a request made by the young man to his beloved in June 2020. And for the big day, the couple put pots in large pots; In the end, we imagine that his very wealthy parents contributed a lot…

For their wedding, at a private estate in Palm Beach—which belongs to the family of the future bride, her father is businessman Nelson Peltz whose fortune is under-estimated. Forbes For $1.7 billion – he invited many VIPs. According to American and British press reports, thus chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria, Rocco Richie or even the Spice Girls (Emma…