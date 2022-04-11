Brooklyn Beckham: David shares first photos from son’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, tells American actress ‘Welcome to the family’ ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

The first photos from Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz have been made public by the family, with David Beckham calling him “welcome to the family” and Brooklyn confirming that he had named his wife.

Next to a black and white photo of the couple in their wedding dress posted on his Instagram account, David wrote, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz. Love you bust.”

Brooklyn posted the same photo with the caption: “Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham”.

David, the Manchester United and England football legend, wept as he delivered his speech at Saturday’s lavish wedding ceremony in Florida, the Daily Mail said, during “a heartfelt tribute to his eldest son and his new daughter-in-law”.

Brooklyn posted the same picture on his Instagram…