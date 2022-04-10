Brooklyn Beckham grabs Nicola Peltz’s bottom at post-wedding brunch

He found his Mrs New Booty.

Brooklyn Beckham was seen grabbing new wife Nicola Peltz’s soles as the couple enjoyed a post-wedding brunch on Sunday at the estate of Nelson Peltz, the billionaire father of the bride, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Brooklyn, 23, wore a cream sweater and brown slacks to the family gathering, while Nicola, 27, wore a white minidress with metallic trimmings paired with sky-high Louboutin heels.

The couple arrived at the event, appearing in a 1958 Jaguar XK150S in light blue.

The groom’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, also rode in a similar-looking vehicle.

The 46-year-old former soccer player wore a white suit and the pop star-turned-fashion designer, 47, wore a long black dress, which was the most exposed…