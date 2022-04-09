Brooklyn Beckham hangs out with puppy on the morning of Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Brooklyn Beckham is enjoying some quality time with her pup ahead of the big day (Picture: LCD/REX/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham is seen looking very zen on the morning of his wedding to Nicola Peltz, sporting an all-white look and zooming in on the golf cart.

The eldest Beckham child is ready to say ‘I do’ at the Peltz family property in Florida, which has a pretty star-studded guest list.

The celebrations started with a rehearsal dinner last night and on the morning of the big day, Brooklyn was seen enjoying some quality time with a very important member of the family – her and Nicola’s pet puppy.

Brooklyn could be seen driving a golf cart with one hand, with a puffy white puppy on his shoulder.

The 23-year-old smiled contentedly as he…