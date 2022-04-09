Brooklyn Beckham hangs out with siblings before Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Brooklyn Beckham was seen on his last night before becoming a married man (Picture: Backgrid/MEGA)

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted the day before his wedding to Nicola Peltz as he spent the most time with his siblings.

The eldest Beckham kid, 23, looked casual in a white T-shirt and black jogging bottom as preparations for his big day got underway at Nicola’s family’s £76million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn was seen hanging out with her 10-year-old younger sister Harper near golf buggies before her 17-year-old brother, Cruz, pulled over on a buggy of his own with their friend.

As well as their wedding, the couple was also hosting a pre-wedding dinner for their celebrity guests the night before the main ceremony.

Brooklyn parents David…