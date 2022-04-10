Brooklyn Beckham marries billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in an A-list ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are finally husband and wife after nearly two years of their engagement by swapping vows at their star-studded ceremony in Florida.

The 23-year-old son of Spice Girl Victoria Beckham (47) and football player David, 46, is now married after saying ‘I do’ in front of friends and family in this grand ceremony.

And now Nicola, 27, his partner for life as the American actress — and 70-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz — agreed to be his legally wedded wife.

The young love birds exchanged vows in a lavish £3 million ceremony at the bride’s family’s lavish estate – a £76million beachfront mansion in Miami.

It is being told that the young couple…