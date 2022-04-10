Brooklyn Beckham marries his fiancé Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach

Brooklyn Beckham is a married man.

Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son married heiress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at their family’s estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Daily Mail reported,

The pair said “I do” in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and The Ramsey.

Other notable names to have attended the wedding are Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (née Halliwell) – as well as Rocco Richie, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, sports agent Dave Gardner, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Peltz, 27, was seen wearing a custom Valentino dress – as we reported earlier – that she chose with the help of the New…