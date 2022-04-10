Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in £3m wedding in Palm Beach

b Rucklin Beckham married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony in Florida.

The 23-year-old groom married actress Nicola, 27, on Saturday at his parents’ £76 million sea-front property in Palm Beach.

According to reports, he will adopt the name “Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham”.

Brooklyn’s 19-year-old brother Romeo and 17-year-old Cruz were groomsmen while her 10-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid.

Peltz wore a stunning Valentino bridal gown for the ceremony.

She reportedly went to Rome to work with Valentino designer Pierpao Piccio to create a completely white, long-sleeved dress.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly, tennis star Serena Williams and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria were among the celebrities attending.