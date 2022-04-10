Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in star-studded ceremony – E! online

brooklyn beckham is a married man.

eldest son of David Beckham And Victoria Beckham tied the knot with the actress nicola peltz On Saturday, April 9 at his family’s multimillion-dollar estate in Palm Beach, Fla., a source confirmed to E! news.

Apart from his family, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams And Gordon Ramsay Was among those on the A-list.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, got engaged back in July 2020 and announced on Instagram with a photo showing Nicola’s stunning diamond ring taken by Brooklyn’s sister. Harper BeckhamNow 10.

“You’ve Made Me the Luckiest Girl in the World,” Bride To Be Wrote her future husband in a message on her Instagram at that time. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Your love is the most …