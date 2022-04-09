Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz happy during pre-wedding party: SourceApril 9, 2022LATEST Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz happy during pre-wedding party: Source | PEOPLE.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Were ‘Very Happy’ and ‘Sneaking Kisses’ During Pre-Wedding Party: Sources This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News