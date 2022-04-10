Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz married in Jewish wedding

Soccer star David Beckham’s son Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a traditional Jewish ceremony with a rabbi, a ketuba and a groom breaking a glass to make a deal.

Beckham, 23, who hopes to become a chef, and Peltz, 27, were married at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire Nelson Peltz, the father of the bride.

Both Beckham and Peltz have Jewish heritage through their fathers.

The ceremony reportedly began at 6 p.m. Saturday and included many of the items of a traditional Jewish event.

The ceremony was overseen by a rabbi and the sheva brachot, or seven blessings, were recited in Hebrew. David Beckham reportedly read one of the traditional blessings for the newlyweds.