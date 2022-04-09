Brooklyn Beckham spins in golf cart before wedding

There’s no pre-wedding day for Brooklyn Beckham.

The eldest son of Vicotria and David Beckham, 23, looked cool as a cucumber just hours before his glittering wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, 27.

The aspiring cook, dressed in all white, was seen lounging around in a golf cart while a (matching white) Bichon Frise dog sat on her shoulder.

The Beckhams are set to marry Peltz at their family’s $123 million, 44,000-square-foot beachfront mansion called Montsorrel in Palm Beach, Fla.

Peltz’s father is money maven Nelson Peltz, who is said to be worth $1.7 billion.

The guest list for the wedding is filled with celebrities including Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (née Halliwell) – as well as her close friend Eva…