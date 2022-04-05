Brooklyn Beckham: This marriage contract signed by his fiancee Nicola Peltz to save himself financially

The Beckham family is about to expand very soon. Victoria and David Beckham will soon wed their son, Brooklyn, this Saturday, April 9. The young man who has experienced emotional setbacks will actually say yes to his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz, with whom he has been living a beautiful love story since October 2019. A year later, they got engaged. “ITwo weeks ago, I asked my soul mate for his hand and he said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband I can be, and to be the best father one day. I love you my baby”, Announced the son of the footballer who offered his future wife an exorbitant engagement ring.

